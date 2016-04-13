CAIRO, April 13 The head of Egypt's financial regulatory body said on Wednesday that Beltone Financial's acquisition of CI Capital would be delayed pending resolution of a court case involving shareholders of CI Capital and its parent company.

In February, Commercial International Bank (CIB), which owns CI Capital, signed a deal to sell its investment bank to a unit of billionaire Naguib Sawiris' Orascom Telecom for 924 million pounds ($104.06 million)

Sawiris said at the time he planned to merge CI Capital with Beltone Financial, which OTMT bought last year, to create one of Egypt's largest investment firms, but the deal has faced a series of delays. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht, editing by David Evans)