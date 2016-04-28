(Adds details, background)
CAIRO, April 28 Egypt's Commercial International
Bank (CIB) approved a two-week extension for an offer
by Beltone Financial to acquire its subsidiary CI Capital, CI
Capital's Chief Executive Officer Mahmoud Atalla told Reuters.
The offer was due to expire on Thursday.
"CIB approved Beltone's request to extend the period of the
offer to acquire CI Capital by two weeks, ending on May 12,"
Atalla said.
In February, CIB signed a deal to sell investment bank CI
Capital to Beltone, a unit of billionaire Naguib Sawiris'
Orascom Telecom OTMT.CA, for 924 million Egyptian pounds ($104
million) but the deal has stalled pending approval from Egyptian
regulators.
Sawiris said at the time he planned to merge CI Capital with
Beltone Financial, which OTMT bought last year, to create one of
Egypt's largest investment firms, but the deal has faced a
series of delays.
The Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority said this month
that the deal was delayed pending the resolution of a court case
and other issues, including a violation by Sawiris of
pre-existing pledges to the EFSA.
Sawiris's bid for CI Capital was also challenged in February
when a unit of the state-owned National Bank of Egypt made a
counter-offer. It later withdrew.
Sawiris later said the deal was being held up by national
security concerns and criticised the state for meddling in
business, adding that it discouraged investors.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Ed Osmond)