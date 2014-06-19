CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding
will offer itself for acquisition by EFG Hermes
if it is successful with a joint bid for a 20 percent
stake in the investment bank, according to the offer document
seen by Reuters ahead of its publication on Friday.
Beltone and billionaire Naguib Sawiris are together offering
$257 million for the EFG stake, with the offer document stating
that EFG will also be granted the chance to take over the
financial group that owns 17 companies specialising in
investment and asset management activities among other
operations.
Egypt's financial regulator approved the Beltone-Sawiris
offer on Wednesday and said it would stand for 10 working days
after its official publication.
"A proposal will be made to the targeted company in the
offer (EFG) that will include the acquisition of Beltone
Financial Holding ... which will contribute to the growth of the
investment banking sector in Egypt," the offer document said.
Officials from Beltone could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Beltone has a market value of about 277 million Egyptian
pounds ($38.7 million) and is one of Egypt's largest financial
groups.
An EFG official, however, said the bank would not be
interested in buying Beltone.
"EFG's board of directors stated clearly their unwillingness
to acquire any company in Egypt because its plans are regional,"
the company official told Reuters.
EFG Hermes is one of the Middle East's biggest investment
banks, with operations in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman and Qatar.
"We do not want to acquire Beltone because it is not in the
interest of EFG Hermes investors," the official added.
($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by
David Goodman)