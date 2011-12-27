(Adds detail on potential buyer, analyst comment)
CAIRO Dec 27 Egyptian investment bank
Beltone Financial said its chairman was in talks to
sell his stake in the bank, while investment firm Arabiyya Lel
Estithmaraat said it was seeking to buy the stakes of
several Beltone shareholders.
Egyptian investment banks were hit especially hard after
foreign investors pulled out of the country and trade on the
stock exchange slumped in the wake of the uprising that ousted
President Hosni Mubarak in February.
Mohamed Youssri, chief financial officer of Arabiyya Lel
Estithmaraat, which finances infrastructure, real estate and
industrial projects, said on Tuesday his company has been
negotiating to buy shares in Beltone.
"There are certain negotiations with some of the investors
of Beltone in this regard, but nothing is yet final. The
chairman is talking to more than one shareholder," Youssri said.
According to Reuters data, Beltone has a market
capitalisation of 109 million Egyptian pounds ($18 million). As
of June 30, chairman Aladdin Saba owned a 19.99 percent stake.
"If Alaa is selling, it is not an exit but most probably a
strategic tie-up or swap for shares in a new entity," said a
Dubai-based fund manager. "Alaa is the founder and he runs the
show. I cannot see the entity existing without him unless
someone is looking to acquire the whole bank."
Abdul Kadir Hussain, chief executive of fund manager Mashreq
Capital, said valuations and the business outlook made it a
difficult time for any financial institution.
"There is obviously a lot of uncertainty globally and
regionally on where markets are heading in the next 10-18
months. It is not the best time to sell a stake in a financial
institution."
The stock exchange temporarily suspended trade on Beltone's
shares during Tuesday. The shares rose 5 percent when trading
resumed. The benchmark index closed 0.4 percent lower.
($1 = 6.0275 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Amran Abocar and Nadia Saleem;
Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Dan Lalor)