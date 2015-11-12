(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Nov 12 Shareholders in Beltone Financial
have agreed to sell 97.3 percent of shares in the
financial services company to Orascom Telecom Media and
Technology and investment bank Act Financial, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
"The final response rate is 97.3 percent for the offer to
buy Beltone," the source said, without giving more details.
"The transaction will be settled during the next week, from
Sunday to Thursday," he said.
Last month, Orascom Telecom and Act Financial said they were
seeking to acquire 100 percent of Egypt-based financial services
company Beltone in a transaction valued at 650 million Egyptian
pounds ($83.01 million).
Orascom Telecom is a holding company with investments in
media and technology, cable business and, more recently, energy,
transport and logistics. It is also looking to broaden its focus
to the financial services sector.
Orascom Telecom's CEO Naguib Sawiris had previously tried to
acquire EFG Hermes, the largest investment bank in the
Middle East, through his New Egypt Investment Fund but the bid
was unsuccessful.
Act, founded earlier this year, is an investment bank
specialising in securities brokerage, asset management and
investment.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David Goodman and Jane
Merriman)