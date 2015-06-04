BRIEF-Wyncoast Industrial Park says resolved the offering price of 51 mln new shares through right offering
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's Beltone Private Equity will offer shares of Beltone Capital, which it manages, worth 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($131.06 million) on the Egyptian stock exchange in the last quarter of this year, a partner said on Thursday.
"The offering will take place in the final quarter of 2015 in order to raise 1 billion pounds of capital," said Sharif el-Akhdar, partner at Beltone Private Equity, a sister company of Beltone Financial.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
