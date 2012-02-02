CAIRO Feb 2 Egyptian investment firm
Arabiyya Lel Estithmaraat's (AIC) plan to buy Egyptian
businessman Aladdin Saba's stake in investment bank Beltone
Financial Holding has run into trouble after Beltone
rejected some of AIC's demands.
Beltone and AIC said last month that AIC had agreed to pay
16 pounds per share for Saba's 19.9 percent stake in the
investment bank, which he chairs.
The planned deal would be worth 26.8 million Egyptian pounds
($4.5 million), according to Reuters calculations. Saba was to
have resigned his post once the agreement was signed.
Beltone said in a statement released late on Wednesday that
AIC had made unacceptable demands over the terms of some of
Beltone's commitments.
"Because of this unjustified position taken by AIC, it has
been decided not to go ahead," Beltone said.
AIC is considering whether to carry on with its purchase
plan. "With the many problems the company is facing, we wish to
mention that the company (AIC) is currently studying whether to
continue with the transaction or not," AIC said in a statement
released by the stock exchange on Thursday.
According to Reuters data, Beltone has a market
capitalisation of 114 million pounds.
AIC had already been building a stake in Beltone and the
acquisition would have taken its holding to 30 percent.
Beltone's thinly-traded stock plunged 9.9 percent, close to
10 percent limit allowed under exchange rules, while AIC's stock
fell 5 percent.
The benchmark index was down 2.1 percent, mainly
due to soccer violence on Wednesday that killed 74 people,
traders said.
Egyptian investment banks were hit especially hard when
foreign investors pulled out of the country and activity on the
stock exchange slumped following an uprising that ousted
President Hosni Mubarak in February last year.
($1 = 6.0285 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr. Editing by Jane Merriman)