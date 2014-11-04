BRIEF-Halcyon Agri Corporation announces issue of us$150 million 4.5% senior perpetual securities
* Us$150 Million 4.5% Senior Perpetual Securities To Be Issued Under The Us$1 Billion Mtn Programme
Nov 4 Belvedere SA :
* Joins Enternext PEA-PME 150 index Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Us$150 Million 4.5% Senior Perpetual Securities To Be Issued Under The Us$1 Billion Mtn Programme
* completed allotment of co-operative shares to shareholders under dividend reinvestment plan for 2017 interim dividend.