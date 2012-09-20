PARIS, Sept 20 Debt-laden French spirits group Belvedere has struck a deal with its creditors which could see it sell one or more of its top brands or convert its borrowings into shares, massively diluting the stakes of existing shareholders.

The owner of France's best-selling Scotch whisky, William Peel, and Sobieski vodka, hailed the deal on Thursday as a major milestone for the group which has been locked in a four-year legal battle with creditors.

It said the plan was backed by creditors representing at least 91 percent of its bonds claims and the whole of its floating-rate note claims.

The loss-making company, which presented the plan to creditors in August, must repay 534 million euros ($697 million) debt following its purchase of Marie Brizard liquors in 2006.

Shares in the company were down 19 percent at 1000 GMT, reversing gains made on Wednesday in anticipation of an agreement.

Shareholders will now have to approve the plan during the company's general assembly which is due before March 20, 2013.

"The effort made by the creditors must be now validated by the shareholders who will be soon asked to approve the proposals for the settlement of liabilities by accepting a significant but necessary dilution proportionate to Belvedere's vast difficulties," Frederic Abitbol, judicial administrator of the group, said in a statement.

Belvedere's plan includes a preferred scenario under which one or more of its major brands would be sold and another if no agreement can be reached on sales, which would see Belvedere's debt be entirely converted into shares.

The second scenario would lead to a huge dilution of the company's shareholders as roughly 21 million new shares would be issued in addition to the 3.3 million shares currently outstanding, Belvedere said.

Earlier in September, Chief Executive Krzysztof Trylinski told Reuters the company was open to all options including a merger to pay back its debt. [See ID:nWEA1639]

Belvedere shares are up about 18 percent since the start of the year, valuing the company at 163 million euros.

($1 = 0.7658 euro) (Reporting by Alice Cannet)