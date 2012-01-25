Jan 25 Packaging products maker Bemis Co Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on acquisitions, but said 2012 unit sales volume will remain flat.

The company forecast 2012 earnings of $2.05 to $2.20 a share, while analysts were expecting earnings of $2.16 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended Dec. 30, net income fell to $20.1 million, or 19 cents a share, from $54.7 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Bemis earned 45 cents a share, compared with 40 cents a share that analysts had expected.

"We faced a challenging environment in 2011, as dramatic resin price increases and softening customer demand impacted our performance throughout the year," Chief Executive Henry Theisen said in a regulatory filing.

Sales rose about 2 percent to $1.27 billion, above analysts' expectation of $1.26 billion.