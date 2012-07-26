* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.51-$0.57 vs est $0.56

July 26 Packaging products maker Bemis Co's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates but the company said it expects a weak 2012 as lower demand and currency translations hurt margins.

"We have lowered our expectation for sales volumes for the remainder of the year and adjusted guidance to reflect both lower volumes and weaker foreign currency exchange rates," Chief Executive Henry Theisen said.

The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of between 51 and 57 cents per share, compared with analysts' expectations of 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, it expects adjusted earnings of between $2.00 and $2.10 per share compared with analysts' estimate of $2.08 per share.

It also lowered its 2012 capital expenditures forecast by 14 percent to $150 million.

Bemis makes flexible packaging and pressure sensitive materials and serves customers in Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions apart from the domestic U.S. market.

Net income fell to $42.3 million, or 40 cents per share for the April-June quarter, compared with $54.3 million, or 51 cents per share a year earlier.

Sales fell 4.2 percent to $1.31 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 52 cents a share on sales of $1.32 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $30.54 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.