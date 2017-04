Reuters Market Eye - Shares in BEML Ltd (BEML.NS) fall by daily limit of 5 percent after April-June net loss widens from year earlier.

The stock was up recently after relaxation in foreign direct investment rules in India, traders say.

BEML gained 172 percent in the April-June quarter and the stock is still up 148 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)