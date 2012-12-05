MILAN Dec 5 French-Tunisian media businessman
Tarak Ben Ammar said on Wednesday he had agreed to buy a news
channel in Egypt from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris.
"Today I signed the acquisition of a news network in Egypt
from my friend Sawiris," Ben Ammar said.
He said his aim was to create "the first independent
pan-Arab TV group".
Ben Ammar, who has TV operations in Tunisia and Egypt, plans
to expand in Morocco, he said.
He did not disclose the financial value of the deal.
"I have neither the money nor the desire to buy La7 and
Mediaset Premium," Ben Ammar said.
Telecom Italia is trying to sell its broadcasting
unit Telecom Italia Media which controls the flagship
network La7.
Some news reports had speculated Ben Ammar might be
interested in buying La7.
Mediaset Premium is controlled by media group Mediaset
which is controlled by former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi.
Ben Ammar sits on the boards of Telecom Italia and Italian
investment house Mediobanca
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; writing by Stephen Jewkes)