* To pay A$130 mln for Bank of Cyprus Australia
* To sell shares worth A$120 mln to institutions
* Plans share buyback in early 2012
* First-half 2012 cash earnings seen in line with year ago
SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australia's Bendigo and
Adelaide Bank said on Friday it was buying the
Australian unit of Bank of Cyprus for A$130 million
($129.02 million) and would launch a share sale to fund the
deal.
The regional lender hoped to raise A$120 million by selling
shares to institutions at A$8.45 a share, a 6.1 percent discount
to Thursday's closing price and planned a share buyback in early
2012.
The purchase, which would add to earnings on integration,
would give Bendigo and Adelaide Bank 14 branches with interest
earning assets of A$1.4 billion, it said.
Regional lenders such as Bendigo and Adelaide, Suncorp
and Bank of Queensland are struggling to
compete against the top four Australian banks, which control all
parts of the financial services industry, forcing smaller
competitors to strike up alliances or make small buys.
"It (Bank of Cyprus Australia) is predominantly funded by
retail deposits, maintains a conservative risk profile and has
an excellent credit history," said Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Managing Director Mike Hirst.
UBS was the adviser for the deal.
The bank, which expects first half 2011-2012 cash earnings
to be in line with a year ago, said it would write off A$95
million of goodwill associated with its wealth segment.
The writeoff would hurt its statutory earnings but not its
regulatory capital or cash earnings, it said.
($1 = 1.0076 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)