BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Benesse Holdings Inc :
* Appoints Shinjiro Iwata as new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Eiko Harada
* Appoints Kenichi Fukuhara as the new President of the company, to replace Eiko Harada
* Says effective date June 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UGNNeN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer