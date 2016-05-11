May 11 Benesse Holdings Inc :

* Appoints Shinjiro Iwata as new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Eiko Harada

* Appoints Kenichi Fukuhara as the new President of the company, to replace Eiko Harada

* Says effective date June 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UGNNeN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)