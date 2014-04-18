MILAN, April 18 Italy's Benetton Group will
appoint a new chief executive next month for its main clothing
business as it prepares to split into three units, its sole
shareholder said on Friday.
The group is separating its clothing, manufacturing and
retail businesses into three divisions. The new structure is due
to be in place by the beginning of 2015.
Edizione, the holding company of Italy's Benetton family
which controls the entire group, said it would appoint Marco
Airoldi, senior partner at the Boston Consulting Group, as chief
executive of the fashion business, including the Benetton brand
known for its psychedelic sweaters and provocative advertising
campaigns.
Airoldi, who previously worked for roadside restaurant
operator Autogrill, also owned by Edizione, will take
over from Biagio Chiarolanza.
Chiarolanza will leave the company, a person familiar with
the matter said. Benetton declined to comment on Chiarolanza's
future.
Benetton's sales suffered during a continent-wide recession
in Europe, where it makes most of its revenue, while competition
intensified from rivals such as Swedish retailer H&M and
Inditex's Zara.
Revenue dropped 1 percent in 2011, the year before it was
taken private.
The company also was caught up in a controversy surrounding
the deadly collapse of Bangladeshi factory Rana Plaza last year,
after it emerged that one of its former suppliers occasionally
sub-contracted work there. Benetton says it is working with a
local non-governmental organisation to help survivors and their
families.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jane Baird)