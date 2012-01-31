* Family plans to buy 33 pct stake it doesn't already own
* Benetton issues 2012 profit warning
* Benetton expects 2011 net profit -30 pct yoy
* Shares up 10 pct prior to suspension
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, Jan 31 - The Benetton family plans to
buy out minority investors in the Italian clothing retail group
which bears its name after the company warned 2011 profits would
plunge 30 percent due to weak consumer demand and increased debt
costs.
Shares in the maker of colourful wool sweaters, one of
Italy's best known clothing brands with stores in 120 countries,
were suspended for the rest of the day on Tuesday, ahead of a
board meeting called for Wednesday.
The group's market capitalization was 680 million euros at
Monday's close, making the 33 percent not owned by the family
holding company Edizione worth in the region of 200 million
euros.
Before the suspension, the stock was up 9 percent at 4.05
euros with traders citing a report on an Italian website, which
the company denied, that it was in preliminary merger talks with
bigger Spanish rival Inditex.
The company provided no details about the timing of the
tender for the shares, nor of the strategic thinking behind it,
but analysts said the bid would give the family a freer hand in
running the group while not paying much to do so.
The stock dipped below 3 euros last month, a far cry from
levels of over 15 euros reached in 2006.
Retailers across Europe are struggling as disposable incomes
are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and austerity
measures, and as shoppers worry the euro zone debt crisis could
drag the world back into recession.
Clothing chains like Benetton have also been hit by the
rising cost of raw materials like cotton, unseasonably warm
weather in many markets, and cut-price competition from
fast-growing discount specialists like Britain's Primark
.
In a separate statement, Benetton said it expected 2011 net
profit to slightly exceed 70 million euros, compared with 102
million euros a year ago, and warned 2012 would be difficult.
"Generally, income from operations will not see an
improvement and, due to the increased debt costs, net income
will also be under pressure," it said.
2012 spring/summer collection orders were expected to be
slightly weaker than last year, it said, adding it was hard to
make a precise forecast for the winter collection.
It also said it was confident of renewing 400 million euros
of credit lines ahead of their expiry date in the third quarter.
Benetton has 6,400 stores worldwide, but is heavily reliant
on its austerity-hit home market.
A familiar national icon, the clothing manufacturer and
retailer was founded by Luciano Benetton in 1965, with his
siblings Giuliana, Gilberto and Carlo. It was listed in 1986 and
is managed by Luciano's son, Alessandro Benetton, who is
executive vice chairman.
The Benetton family holding company, Edizione, is one of
Europe's largest, with interests ranging from clothing to
highways to the Autogrill airport retailer.
Inditex, owner of the Zara brand and the world's biggets
clothing retailer, declined to comment on the report of merger
talks published by website Il Nuovo Mercato.