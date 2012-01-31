* Family plans to buy 33 pct stake it doesn't already own

* Benetton issues 2012 profit warning

* Benetton expects 2011 net profit -30 pct yoy

* Shares up 10 pct prior to suspension

By Antonella Ciancio

MILAN, Jan 31 - The Benetton family plans to buy out minority investors in the Italian clothing retail group which bears its name after the company warned 2011 profits would plunge 30 percent due to weak consumer demand and increased debt costs.

Shares in the maker of colourful wool sweaters, one of Italy's best known clothing brands with stores in 120 countries, were suspended for the rest of the day on Tuesday, ahead of a board meeting called for Wednesday.

The group's market capitalization was 680 million euros at Monday's close, making the 33 percent not owned by the family holding company Edizione worth in the region of 200 million euros.

Before the suspension, the stock was up 9 percent at 4.05 euros with traders citing a report on an Italian website, which the company denied, that it was in preliminary merger talks with bigger Spanish rival Inditex.

The company provided no details about the timing of the tender for the shares, nor of the strategic thinking behind it, but analysts said the bid would give the family a freer hand in running the group while not paying much to do so.

The stock dipped below 3 euros last month, a far cry from levels of over 15 euros reached in 2006.

Retailers across Europe are struggling as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and austerity measures, and as shoppers worry the euro zone debt crisis could drag the world back into recession.

Clothing chains like Benetton have also been hit by the rising cost of raw materials like cotton, unseasonably warm weather in many markets, and cut-price competition from fast-growing discount specialists like Britain's Primark .

In a separate statement, Benetton said it expected 2011 net profit to slightly exceed 70 million euros, compared with 102 million euros a year ago, and warned 2012 would be difficult.

"Generally, income from operations will not see an improvement and, due to the increased debt costs, net income will also be under pressure," it said.

2012 spring/summer collection orders were expected to be slightly weaker than last year, it said, adding it was hard to make a precise forecast for the winter collection.

It also said it was confident of renewing 400 million euros of credit lines ahead of their expiry date in the third quarter.

Benetton has 6,400 stores worldwide, but is heavily reliant on its austerity-hit home market.

A familiar national icon, the clothing manufacturer and retailer was founded by Luciano Benetton in 1965, with his siblings Giuliana, Gilberto and Carlo. It was listed in 1986 and

is managed by Luciano's son, Alessandro Benetton, who is executive vice chairman.

The Benetton family holding company, Edizione, is one of Europe's largest, with interests ranging from clothing to highways to the Autogrill airport retailer.

Inditex, owner of the Zara brand and the world's biggets clothing retailer, declined to comment on the report of merger talks published by website Il Nuovo Mercato.