MILAN, March 2 Italian clothing company Benetton said on Friday it had received the go-ahead by Italy's market regulator Consob for the Benetton family holding's buy-out offer of minority shareholders, ahead of a planned delisting of the retailer.

The offer, which the Edizione holding priced at 4.6 euros per share last month, will run from March 5 to March 30, Benetton said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose)