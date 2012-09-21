LONDON, Sept 21 A question mark hangs over the
future of Spanish rock festival Benicassim after its owners said
on Friday that they had been unable to secure the funding they
had been seeking in recent weeks and asked that its
London-listed shares be suspended.
Music Festivals Plc had warned in August that it
would make a loss in 2012 after July's regular Benicassim
festival was less profitable than in previous years and its
other key event, the British folk-based Hop Farm Music Festival,
had weaker than expected sales.
Benicassim, which has taken place since 1995 near the town
of the same name on the Spanish coast near Valencia, has become
a mainstay of the European summer festival calendar, with the
Stone Roses, Bob Dylan and New Order headlining in 2012.
Tickets have already gone on sale for the 2013 event. The
company could not immediately be reached for comment as to
whether it would go ahead.
Music Festivals Plc, which also runs the smaller
London-based Irish music Feis Festival and new Spanish rock
festival Costa de Fuego, is headed by Vince Power, founder of
London music venue The Mean Fiddler.
It listed on London's junior investment market, AIM, in
2011, when it recorded pre-tax profits of 796,000 pounds on
sales of 13 million.
"The board has in recent weeks pursued a number of different
funding proposals but the company has not been able to procure
the necessary funding it requires," Music Festivals said on
Friday.
"Whilst the board considers the next steps it has requested
that trading in its ordinary shares is suspended and a further
announcement will be made in due course."
The European economic downturn and unemployment,
particularly among festivals' key youth demographic, have hit
ticket sales hard.
In Britain, a clash with the London Olympics has also been
blamed for festival woes. August's The Big Chill and heavy metal
festival Sonisphere Knebworth were both cancelled in 2012, while
new festival venue London Pleasure Gardens went into
administration in August just weeks after it opened.