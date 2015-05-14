COTONOU May 14 Benin's minister for energy and
water has resigned over a corruption scandal that resulted in
the Netherlands suspending aid after millions of dollars of
Dutch financial support went missing.
President Thomas Boni Yayi accepted Bethelemy Kassa's
resignation and has pledged severe sanctions against anyone
implicated, state television said on Wednesday.
The Dutch government froze its aid to Benin last week after
an audit found that around $4 million had gone missing from a
project in 2014 to help improve water supplies in Benin.
Dutch Ambassador Jos Van Aggelen called on authorities in
Benin to carry out an investigation into the missing cash and
take the appropriate action.
"The Dutch government is aware of the consequences that this
decision will have on the population in Benin given the progress
made in recent years...but we cannot tolerate resources being
made available to Benin being managed in this way," the
ambassador said in a May 8 statement.
(Reporting by Allegresse Sasse; Writing by David Lewis; Editing
by Emma Farge)