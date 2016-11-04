COTONOU Nov 4 Authorities in Benin on Friday
charged prominent politician Sebastien Ajavon with drug
trafficking in connection with a haul of 18 kg (40 pounds) of
cocaine found last week in a shipping container.
Ajavon, who is also one of Benin's richest businessmen, came
third in a presidential election in March. Detained more than a
week ago, he denied charges of transporting and trafficking
illegal drugs when he appeared before a tribunal in the
commercial Cotonou, witnesses said.
Maritime police said they discovered the haul at the port of
Cotonou in a container destined for one of his companies.
With its porous borders and corruptible officials, West
Africa has for over a decade been a transit point for Latin
American cocaine en route to Europe. But improved maritime
policing in recent years has helped drastically reduce the
volume of cocaine passing through the region.
