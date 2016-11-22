COTONOU Nov 22 Benin security forces seized 54
kilogrammes of cocaine from a container that had arrived at its
main port of Cotonou from Brazil, the public prosecutor said on
Tuesday.
"There was a sack containing 48 pellets of a suspect
product," which was seized on Monday, Lawani Badirou told a news
conference. "Tests revealed that this was cocaine."
West Africa has for over a decade been a transit point for
Latin American cocaine en route to Europe, although improved
maritime policing in recent years has helped reduce the volume
passing through the region.
It was the second drug bust in Benin in under a month.
Maritime police discovered a haul of 18 kg of cocaine, also
at Cotonou, at the end of October.
That shipment was found in a container belonging to one of
the companies of wealthy businessman and prominent politician
Sebastien Ajavon.
A court, however, this month dropped all drug trafficking
charges against Ajavon for lack of proof.
(Reporting by Allegresse Sasse and Samuel Elijah; Writing by
Tim Cocks; Editing by Dan Grebler)