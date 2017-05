COTONOU, March 8 Benin's Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou gained 28.4 percent of votes in a presidential election and will face a run-off against prominent businessman Patrice Talon, results from the national electoral commission showed on Tuesday.

Sunday's election, which was contested by 33 candidates, is to choose a successor to President Thomas Boni Yayi, who is stepping down from power in the small West African state after two terms as mandated by the constitution. (Reporting by Allegresse Sasse and Samuel Elijah; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Alison Williams)