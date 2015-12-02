LONDON Dec 2Benin's Prime Minister Lionel
Zinsou said on Tuesday he would run for president on behalf of
the ruling party in an election next year, burying fears that
President Boni Yayi will defy constitutional term limits and
seek a third term.
Moves by African leaders to extend their terms of office
have triggered unrest in other African states like Burundi and
Burkina Faso.
Zinsou said he would focus his presidency on supporting the
poorest and most vulnerable, bringing more workers into the
formal sector and establish banking systems for agriculture in
the tiny cotton producer.
Boni Yayi's ruling party the Cowry Forces for an Emerging
Benin's (FCBE) lost seats in an April parliamentary poll,
weakening his ability to push through constitutional reforms
opposition figures had claimed were part of an attempt to seek
another mandate next year.
Following the April defeat, Boni Yayi named the
Franco-Beninese economist and former investment banker Zinsou as
prime minister of a new government in June in a bid to boost the
West African nation's growth which has been hit by a slowdown in
neighbour and main trading partner Nigeria.
"When you have submitted your candidacy to your party, and
when your party has been kind enough to decide that you are the
preferred choice, you have to (run)," Zinsou said on the
sidelines of an investment summit in London.
If he were to win February's election, one of his priorities
would be to establish banking services for the agricultural
sector, he said, adding that agriculture accounted for 23
percent of Benin's gross domestic product, but only for 2
percent on the banks' balance sheets.
"We do not finance agriculture in Africa - the families have
to self-finance, and as a consequence we miss part of our
potential," he said, adding many farmers were caught in a
poverty trap having only access to high-interest loans.
"Then we cry and shout because we don't create jobs in the
formal areas, but we don't finance it...so I think financing
agriculture, building agricultural banks, building agricultural
credit, preferably mutuals (is key)."
Another priority was to bring people from the informal
sector into the formal sector, which would ensure some degree of
training, protection and insurance for workers as well as tax
receipts for the government.
Zinsou, who served as an adviser to Boni Yayi, was a
managing partner at French bank Rothschild & Cie before leaving
to join Paris-based private equity firm PAI Partners in 2008.
