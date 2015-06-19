COTONOU, June 19 Benin's President Thomas Boni
Yayi named Franco-Beninois economist and former investment
banker Lionel Zinsou as prime minister of a new government
announced on Thursday, in a bid to boost the West African
nation's economic prospects.
Zinsou was a managing partner at French bank Rothschild &
Cie before leaving to join Paris-based private equity firm PAI
Partners in 2008. He has also served as an adviser to Boni Yayi.
"(Zinsou), an important figure in the business world, will
bring Benin closer to its partners and will offer Benin major
economic opportunities," read a statement broadcast on
state-owned television.
He will head a 28-member government, which includes 17 new
ministers. Most key positions remained unchanged from the
previous cabinet however, with the exception of the minister of
the interior where senior regional official Placide Azandé
replaces businessman Simplice Dossou Codjo.
Benin is forecast to post annual economic growth of 5
percent in coming years, driven by cotton exports and Cotonou's
port, which feeds neighbouring Nigeria. But analysts say graft
and poor infrastructure hamper Benin's development.
Boni Yayi's ruling alliance lost seats in an April
parliamentary election, weakening his ability to push through
constitutional reforms opposition figures claimed were part of
an attempt to defy term limits and seek another mandate next
year.
