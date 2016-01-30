COTONOU Jan 30 Benin's prime minister Lionel
Zinsou, favoured by the president to succeed him in next month's
election, received a boost on Saturday when the leading
opposition party also named him as their preferred candidate.
In a ceremony on Saturday declaring their support, leaders
of the PRD party described Lionel Zinsou as the "consensus
candidate" that would bring prosperity to the tiny West African
country whose economy has been hit by a slowdown in neighbouring
Nigeria.
"With him, Benin can begin to develop," said Adrien
Houngbédji, president of the PRD party.
Zinsou said in December that he was running as the main
candidate for the ruling FCBE party, dispelling fears that
President Boni Yayi would defy constitutional term limits and
seek a third term. He remains that party's candidate.
Yayi has led the cotton-producing country since 2006. He is
barred under the country's constitution from standing for a
third term and the election, scheduled for Feb. 28, is
considered wide open.
"This is great support," said Zinsou, who has said he will
focus his presidency on supporting the poorest and most
vulnerable, bringing more workers into the formal economy and
establish banking systems for agriculture.
"Together we will face great challenges."
However, earlier this month a group of dissidents from the
ruling party, opposition politicians and trade union leaders
said Zinsou was a bad choice, in part because he has spent a
large portion of his life in France, far away from the realities
of Benin life.
He will face competition from a number of candidates,
including Sebestien Ajavon, a prominent Benin businessman who
announced his candidacy earlier this month, calling for a
reduction in youth unemployment, improved access to energy and
less corruption.
