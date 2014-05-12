BRIEF-ITC corp seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to inside information of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 12 Italy's Beni Stabili and two other real estate management funds said on Monday they had signed a letter of intent aimed at merging their businesses.
In a statement, Beni Stabili, Investire Immobiliare and Polaris Real Estate said completion of the deal would create a new leader in the sector with around 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion) of assets under management.
After the merger the new company will be 50.2 percent owned by Banca Finnat, the companies said. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)
