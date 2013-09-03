EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 3 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Tuesday it hired a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage to join its office in New Jersey.
Adviser David Karp, who has worked in the industry for more than 30 years, moved to Benjamin Edwards on Friday from Wells Fargo Advisors. He joined the firm's Northfield office as a senior vice president of investments, along with Vicki Winterbottom, a senior registered financial associate on his team.
Karp had been with Wells and its predecessor firms since the early 1980s, when he began his advising career. Karp started with A.G. Edwards & Sons, the brokerage bought in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later was acquired by Wells.
Since its founding in 2008, St. Louis-based Benjamin Edwards has expanded its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers, the bulk of them from Wells. The firm currently has 34 branches in 17 states.
Wells Fargo declined to comment on Karp's departure.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has