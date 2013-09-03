Sept 3 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Tuesday it hired a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage to join its office in New Jersey.

Adviser David Karp, who has worked in the industry for more than 30 years, moved to Benjamin Edwards on Friday from Wells Fargo Advisors. He joined the firm's Northfield office as a senior vice president of investments, along with Vicki Winterbottom, a senior registered financial associate on his team.

Karp had been with Wells and its predecessor firms since the early 1980s, when he began his advising career. Karp started with A.G. Edwards & Sons, the brokerage bought in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later was acquired by Wells.

Since its founding in 2008, St. Louis-based Benjamin Edwards has expanded its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers, the bulk of them from Wells. The firm currently has 34 branches in 17 states.

Wells Fargo declined to comment on Karp's departure.