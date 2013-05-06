May 6 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Monday it added nine new advisers and opened two new offices in Alabama and Florida.

Eight of the new hires came from Wells Fargo Advisors, the third-largest U.S. brokerage, which is owned by San Francisco-based bank Wells Fargo & Co.

In Alabama, former Wells advisers Steven Phillips and Thomas Luttrell moved to Benjamin Edwards to open a new office for the firm in Birmingham. Phillips, who joined as a senior vice president, is also branch manager of the new office. Luttrell joined as a vice president. Both advisers have worked in the advising industry for more than two decades.

In Florida, James Luttrell, Matthew Dahlman, Daniel Cauley, Nicholas Barlotta Jr and Nicholas Barlotta III joined Benjamin Edwards, all from Wells. All five are based in the firm's new Destin, Florida, office.

Barlotta Jr joined Benjamin Edwards as a senior vice president, while James Luttrell and Cauley joined as vice presidents. Dahlman and Barlotta III joined as financial consultants.

Also on the move, former Wells adviser Darrelyn Brennan joined Benjamin Edwards' White Plains, New York, office. Brennan, who has worked in the industry for 25 years, joined the firm as a vice president.

In Tennessee, adviser Thomas Trivers joined Benjamin Edwards' Chattanooga office from Hilliard Lyons, a Louisville, Kentucky-based brokerage firm. Trivers, who has worked in the industry for two decades, joined as a financial consultant.

Six of the advisers who came from Wells originally were with A.G. Edwards & Sons, the brokerage bought in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later was acquired by Wells.

Since its founding in 2008, St. Louis-based Benjamin Edwards has expanded its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers, the bulk of them from Wells.

Hilliard Lyons and Wells Fargo declined to comment.