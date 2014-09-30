(Clarifies information in third paragraph about broker earnings)

Sept 29 The St. Louis-based boutique brokerage firm Benjamin F. Edwards & Co hired five brokers away from rival Wells Fargo Advisors to open a branch in southern Florida, the registered investment adviser's 49th branch in the United States.

Jeffrey Hill and Steve Brill joined Benjamin Edwards in September from Wells Fargo's office in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Debra Targett and Mary McLaughlin joined from Wells Fargo's office in Boca Raton, Florida, also in September. Jessica Hill, Jeffrey Hill's daughter, began with Benjamin Edwards in August.

As a private company, Benjamin Edwards does not disclose a broker's assets under management or annual revenue. However, these brokers meet Reuters guidelines for coverage, which are that they have as a team, either $100 million in client assets or generate $1 million in annual revenue, according to a Benjamin Edwards spokeswoman.

Jeffrey Hill will manage the new branch, in Boynton Beach, about 60 miles north of Miami. Hill spent 25 years in the banking industry prior to joining AG Edwards & Sons in 1993. Wells Fargo bought AG Edwards in 2008, and Hill subsequently worked for Wells Fargo.

Founded in 2008, Benjamin Edwards has longstanding ties to AG Edwards and has grown in large part through hiring legacy AG Edwards advisers such as Hill.

Benjamin Edwards now has 49 branches in the United States and roughly 400 employees, including about 200 brokers.