Jan 12 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co has hired six former Wells Fargo advisers, the firm's biggest adviser-hiring spree in a single day since its founding in 2008.

Bret Spivey, Janet Bone, Troy Cox, Todd Stone, Jeffrey Luechtefeld and Brent Wilhelm joined Benjamin Edwards' new office in O'Fallon, the firm's seventh branch in Illinois, it said on Wednesday.

"A lot of thought and due diligence went into the process," Spivey told Reuters, noting that it was the first time the advisers had moved to a new firm.

"What we were really looking for was the entrepreneurial spirit that Benjamin F. Edwards provided," he said. "It's an organization where we can be heard. We feel that we can do just about everything here that can be done at a wirehouse."

The St.Louis-based brokerage, led by Benjamin "Tad" Edwards, has family ties to the former A.G. Edwards & Sons -- which was eventually taken under the Wells Fargo umbrella after Wachovia acquired A.G. Edwards in 2007 and Wells acquired Wachovia the following year.

Since its founding, Benjamin Edwards has hired dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers from Wells Fargo .

Benjamin Edwards now has a total of 81 financial advisers.

Spivey, branch manager of the new office, had been with A.G. Edwards since 1994, while the other new hires from Wells Fargo had been with A.G. Edwards for more than a decade. Bone, a 25-year industry veteran, started with the firm in 1986.

The six advisers will be joined by four associates, Sally Davis, Patricia Jenks, Peggy Rakers and Joyce Kniepmann.

The firm doesn't disclose revenue figures or assets under management for individual advisers.