March 26 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, the boutique
brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said
on Monday it added three former Wells Fargo advisers in Ohio,
opening its second branch in the state.
Daniel LaMacchia, Paul Kosling and Sherry Daniels joined
Benjamin Edwards on Friday in Columbus, where they opened a new
office. LaMacchia, a nearly three-decade industry veteran,
joined the firm as vice president of investments.
In a separate hire, Benjamin Edwards added adviser David
Claggett, also formerly with Wells Fargo, to its LaSalle-Peru,
Illinois office. A more than 20-year industry veteran, Claggett
has joined three other advisers at the LaSalle-Peru office and
is now a vice president of investments.
Since its founding, Benjamin Edwards has grown its adviser
base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers from Wells
Fargo. So far in 2012, the firm has added 12 advisers
from Wells in Florida, Illinois, New Jersey and Ohio.
A.G. Edwards & Sons was acquired in 2007 by Wachovia, which
one year later was acquired by Wells Fargo. Many legacy A.G.
Edwards advisers stayed with the brokerage through the
acquisitions.
Benjamin Edwards now has 23 offices in 14 states. The firm
does not disclose individual adviser assets under management.