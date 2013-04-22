LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - The former head of European credit
flow trading at UBS, Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, has left the
Swiss bank to set up a new hedge fund, sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
The new fund, Arcade Capital Partners, is expected to be
USD150m in size and will focus on the most liquid part of the
market, one of the sources said. The launch is pencilled in for
early July and UBS is expected to be the prime broker, the
source added.
Prior to joining UBS as global head of portfolio management
in October 2009, Benjelloun-Touimi was head of credit arbitrage
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, before which he was head of
index trading at BNP Paribas.
UBS declined to comment. Benjelloun-Touimi was not
immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Robert Smith and Sarah White, IFR Markets;
editing by Natalie Harrison)