LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - The former head of European credit flow trading at UBS, Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, has left the Swiss bank to set up a new hedge fund, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The new fund, Arcade Capital Partners, is expected to be USD150m in size and will focus on the most liquid part of the market, one of the sources said. The launch is pencilled in for early July and UBS is expected to be the prime broker, the source added.

Prior to joining UBS as global head of portfolio management in October 2009, Benjelloun-Touimi was head of credit arbitrage at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, before which he was head of index trading at BNP Paribas.

UBS declined to comment. Benjelloun-Touimi was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Robert Smith and Sarah White, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie Harrison)