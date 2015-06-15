MONTREAL, June 15 Sun Life Financial
said Monday it is acquiring North American real estate
investment manager Bentall Kennedy Group for C$560 million, as
part of the financial services group's broader investment
diversification strategy.
Bentall Kennedy, which provides property management and
leasing services across 91 million square feet of properties in
Canada and the United States, had assets under management of
C$27 billion.
The firm has long been privately owned by its senior
management and two of North America's largest institutional
investors, the California Public Employee Retirement System
(CalPERS) and the British Columbia Investment Management Corp
(bcIMC).
Through the deal, Bentall Kennedy will become a unit of Sun
Life Investment Management, while Bentall Kennedy will retain
its brand. Together, the real estate and mortgage teams of both
Bentall Kennedy and Sun Life Investment Management will have
some C$47 billion in assets under management and serve over 550
institutional clients and investors.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)