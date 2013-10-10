LONDON Oct 10 Sales of British luxury Bentley
cars to China fell 17 percent in the first nine months of 2013,
adding to other indications that the market for high-end goods
in China is shrinking.
Sports car maker Lamborghini and firms such as LVMH
and Burberry have warned of a significant
slowdown in China over the last year due, in part, to a
crackdown on lavish spending as well as a slowdown in growth.
Analysts say luxury cars, which have come to symbolise
corruption in China, are especially vulnerable to the crackdown.
Bentley Motors, owned like Lamborghini by Germany's
Volkswagen, hopes its Chinese slowdown is a blip and
that the launch in China of its redesigned Flying Spur, which
has a six-litre, 12-cylinder engine with a top speed of 200
miles per hour, will boost sales there.
Sports car maker Jaguar, which pitches its vehicles at a
slightly lower, broader segment of the luxury market, appears to
have bucked the trend with the help of its new F-Type model,
increasing its sales in China by 122 percent this year. Jaguar
is part of Tata Motors' JLR.
Bentley's worldwide car deliveries were up 9 percent in the
first nine months to 6,516, fuelled by sales in the Americas,
its biggest market, which rose 16 percent to 2,022 cars, it said
on Thursday.
It delivered 1,264 cars to China, and European deliveries
were up 14 percent to 1,081.
The group, based in the English town of Crewe, cited a
particularly strong performance from its W12 models, with sales
of the Continental GT Speed and Continental GT Speed Convertible
improving in all its territories.
Kevin Rose, Bentley's head of sales, said he was optimistic
that worldwide sales growth would exceed 10 percent for 2013.
Bentley's success is in stark contrast to the struggles of
rival British luxury carmaker Aston Martin, which has
seen profits fall and this week scrapped its Cygnet city car
after dire sales.
Earlier this year, Volkswagen gave Bentley the nod to build
its first sport-utility vehicle, venturing beyond its speciality
of sleek, growling road cars. {ID:nL6N0FT1HI]