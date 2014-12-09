Dec 9 Biomass Energy Project SA :

* Signs agreement with PT TANI ENERGI LESTARI for cooperation and launch of a plants propagation laboratory in Indonesia

* Under agreement with PT TANI ENERGI LESTARI company will be delivering for next three years seedlings of energy crop worth $13.2 million

* Under agreement company will have option to acquire 10 pct stake in PT TANI ENERGI LESTARI after three years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)