BRIEF-VST Industries March qtr profit slumps
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago
Dec 9 Biomass Energy Project SA :
* Signs agreement with PT TANI ENERGI LESTARI for cooperation and launch of a plants propagation laboratory in Indonesia
* Under agreement with PT TANI ENERGI LESTARI company will be delivering for next three years seedlings of energy crop worth $13.2 million
* Under agreement company will have option to acquire 10 pct stake in PT TANI ENERGI LESTARI after three years
(Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017, a senior official at the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of agricultural goods.