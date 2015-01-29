BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
Jan 29 Biomass Energy Project SA :
* Said on Wednesday Q4 revenue was 1.9 million zlotys ($504,500) versus 2.5 million zlotys last year
* Q4 operating profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys last year
* Plans to find investors and invest most of its profits in development of production as part of its 2015-2017 strategy
* Plans to move listing of its shares to the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange or/and foreign exchanges
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7660 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Crocs Inc. reports first quarter 2017 revenues and gross margin exceeding guidance; introduces second quarter 2017 guidance and updates full year outlook