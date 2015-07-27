JAKARTA, July 27 A creditor has initiated
bankruptcy proceedings at a Jakarta court against a unit of
Indonesian coal miner PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk over
alleged unpaid debts.
PT Cakra Sinergi Investama, which had started the court
proceedings, has claimed that Berau Coal Energy's unit, PT Berau
Coal, owes it money, Berau Coal Energy said in a filing to the
Jakarta stock exchange, without disclosing the amount.
Berau Coal had originally owed the money to PT Fortuna Star,
but Fortuna Star had transferred this debt to Cakra Sinergi,
according to the filing.
Berau Coal is "making checks and verifications in a detailed
and in-depth manner", Berau Coal Energy said.
Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas Group is in talks with
bondholders to restructure $950 million worth of debt held by
Berau, which it is in the process of acquiring, its executive
said earlier this month.
A Singapore court had imposed a moratorium on debt issued by
a unit of Berau Coal Energy, giving it until Jan. 4 to negotiate
with bondholders.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)