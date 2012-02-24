* FY adj pretax profit 111.8 mln stg vs 97.1 mln stg
Feb 24 British textile services firm
Berendsen posted a higher full-year profit and said it
expected to deliver a better performance in 2012, as it
benefited from a recent restructuring and the acquisition of a
Scandinavian cleaning business.
Berendsen, which offers restroom cleaning and resupply
services, acquired the Scandinavian washroom business of ISS in
2010.
The company, which streamlined its business in 2011, said it
entered 2012 in good shape, with the benefits of its strategic
initiatives gathering momentum.
Berendsen posted a full-year adjusted pretax profit of 111.8
million pounds ($175.54 million), compared with 97.1 million
pounds last year.
The firm said it incurred exceptional costs of 8.5 million
pounds in 2011 related to the restructuring.
Revenue at the company, whose operating units trade under
the main brands of Berendsen, Sunlight and Spring Grove, rose
marginally to 992 million pounds.
Berendsen, previously known as The Davis Service Group,
supplies and cleans uniforms for persons in health care,
hospitality, clean room, manufacturing, and hazardous
environments through 75 service centers in the UK, Ireland, and
across Europe.
The cleaning services provider raised its final dividend by
9 percent to 16 pence, taking the total dividend to 23.4 pence.
Shares of the company were trading up 7.7 percent at 497.7
at 0811 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.