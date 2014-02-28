Feb 28 Berendsen Plc, which rents and
launders textile products, said full-year pretax profit rose 23
percent due largely to higher operating margins at its core
Workwear unit.
The company, which counts Coca-Cola Europe, Tesco
and Airbus among its customers, said pretax profit rose
to 112.4 million pounds ($187.4 million) for the year ended Dec.
31 from 91.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to 1.05 billion pounds.
Analysts on average were expecting pretax profit of 133.27
million pounds on revenue of 1.05 billion pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Results for the year earlier were restated following the
adoption of new accounting standards, Berendsen said.