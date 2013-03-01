March 1 Cleaning services company Berendsen Plc
reported a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, driven
by growth in its higher-margin facility business, which provides
floor mats to industries and cleans commercial washrooms.
Adjusted profit before tax rose to 120 million pounds
($182.15 million) in 2012 from 111.8 million pounds a year
earlier.
The company, which counts UK's National Health Service,
Coca-Cola Europe and the Berlin Fire Brigade among its clients,
said underlying revenue increased 2 percent. However, revenue
fell slightly to 985.1 million pounds on a reported basis.
Revenue from its facility business rose to 212.8 million
pounds from 207.3 million pounds, with margin going up to 25.4
percent from 23.1 percent in 2011.
The company raised its final dividend to 17.5 pence per
share from 16 pence.
Berendsen's shares, which rose 35 percent over the past
year, closed at 682.50 pence on Thursday on the London Stock
Exchange.