MILAN Jan 21 Plans to launch a European
ratings agency to compete with S&P, Moody's and Fitch are at an
advanced stage and a new private institution could start
business as soon as the first half of this year, German
businessman Roland Berger told an Italian newspaper.
The founder of consultancy Roland Berger said he hoped a new
private, non-profit organisation, in the form of a foundation,
could be ready in "the first half or the first nine months of
the year", according to Saturday's Corriere della Sera.
Berger, who has been lobbying European governments and
companies to gather support and financing for a new agency,
hopes to have raised the 300 million euros of capital needed
from European investors by that time, the paper said.
"The proposed model is of an agency where the service is
paid by the clients, who have an interest in having reliable and
objective results," Berger said.
Roland Berger partner Markus Krall, who is largely tasked
with setting up the agency, told Germany's Euro am Sonntag
weekly that it would differentiate itself from competitors by
accepting liability for its analysis.
This would mean customers could potentially claim damages
from the agency, which Krall said provides a "strong incentive"
to provide accurate analysis.
"Currently ratings are legally speaking purely opinion and
are not subject to any product liability (laws)," Krall told the
paper in comments published on Saturday.
European policymakers have criticised agencies Standard &
Poor's, Moody's and Fitch during the
euro zone debt crisis, saying they have been too quick to
downgrade the credit ratings of indebted EU states despite
bailouts and austerity programmes.
Earlier this month, S&P downgraded the credit ratings of nine
euro-zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their
coveted triple-A status but not EU paymaster Germany.
Berger's plan for the new agency, which would be
incorporated in the Netherlands, has received signals of support
from the European Commission and governments in Europe but also
in China and among some Arab states, the paper said.