KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Malaysia's Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan plans to list 7-Eleven Malaysia Bhd and its Money Online (MOL) Internet business next year in a move that will raise more than 600 million ringgit ($199 million) combined, local media reported on Monday.

The listings of 7-Eleven and MOL are part of the billionaire's pledge to donate half his wealth to charity and to reduce group borrowings, said the reports in The Star and New Straits Times newspapers.

Tan was quoted as saying that he may relist MOL Global Bhd either locally or in Singapore, or opt for a dual listing as its business is internationally focused.

MOL, which also operates in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and India, bought social networking site Friendster in 2009 and last year announced a partnership with Zynga Inc, a San Francisco-based developer of online games.

7-Eleven is the largest 24-hour convenience store operator in the country.

Tan, whose wealth according to Forbes totals $1.2 billion, wants to donate 600 million ringgit worth of shares in his companies, including 7-Eleven and MOL, to his Better Malaysia Foundation charity, the newspapers reported him as saying.

