TOKYO, Sept 19 Malaysian property-to-retail
conglomerate Berjaya Corp is building a Four Seasons
Hotels and Resorts in Kyoto at a cost of about 25 billion yen
($318 million), tapping demand for high-grade western hotels in
Japan's ancient city.
Berjaya said in a statement that Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd is
financing the hotel which will have 186 rooms. It did not say
when the project would be completed.
Four Seasons Hotels would be the third five-star class hotel
in Kyoto, which caters to more than 40 million tourists every
year. Despite its position as one of the world's most popular
tourist destinations, Kyoto now only has a Hyatt Regency which
is categorized as a five-star establishment.
Kyoto city imposes height restrictions on buildings to
protect a view of the city surrounded by mountains, which has
made it difficult to develop upscale hotels which are typically
high-rise, analysts said.
But Tomohiko Sawayanagi, managing director for hotels
advisory firm Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels, is positive about the
outlook for five-star accommodation in the city.
"I see a big potential for those five-star hotels to succeed
in Kyoto because there is a steady leisure demand for high-class
accommodation," Sawayanagi said. "Kyoto already has some high
grade Japanese style inns called ryokan, so the market for
luxury accommodation already exits."
Kyoto is host to some global companies like Nintendo Co
and Wacoal Holding so there will be overseas
business visitors in Kyoto as well, he added.
Berjaya joins Japanese home builder Sekisui House,
which is now building a four-storey Ritz-Carton in the city to
be opened in 2014. A Morgan Stanley real estate fund owns
and manages Hyatt Regency Kyoto.
($1 = 78.6100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)