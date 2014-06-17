KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Malaysian billionaire
Vincent Tan may invest 3 billion ringgit ($933 million) to build
a casino complex in the state of Pahang if authorities approve a
plan for what would be the country's second casino, the Business
Times reported.
Citing an interview with the tycoon, the paper said Tan aims
to apply for a license to operate a casino in Berjaya Hills, a
resort area owned by Berjaya Corp, in which he is the
Malaysia's only existing casino is owned by
gaming-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd, which
saw 1.4 billion ringgit in revenue come from the casino in the
first quarter this year.
Berjaya didn't immediately respond to questions submitted by
email at an official's request.
