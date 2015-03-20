LONDON, March 20 London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group said it was continuing to see good demand for its new homes in the capital and the south of England, helping it affirm earnings guidance.

The company said that under its long-term scheme to return 13 pounds a share to investors by 2021, a further 90 pence of a 4.34 pounds tranche would be paid by September.

It also confirmed the date that Richard Stearn would re-join the group as finance director on 13 April. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)