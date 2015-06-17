LONDON, June 17 London-focused housebuilder Berkeley posted better-than-expected full-year profit on Wednesday, but warned of political uncertainty ahead due to a referendum on Britain's membership of the EU due by the end of 2017.

Berkeley, which previously said it expected to meet full-year expectations, posted a pretax profit of 539.7 million pounds ($844.1 million) in the year to end-April, above the 470.1 million pounds anticipated in a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

The firm welcomed the stability following the outright victory of Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in a national election last month, but warned over the uncertainty of an in/out referendum, saying Britain ought to stay in the 28-member bloc. ($1 = 0.6393 pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)