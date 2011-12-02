* Underlying profit up 30 pct on higher home sales
* Pretax profit up 64 pct, boosted by one-off disposal
* Forward sales pipeline up 15.2 pct
* Shares hit highest level since Oct. 2007
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Dec 2 British builder and
developer Berkeley Group posted soaring first-half profit as
strong overseas demand for houses in its key London market
helped it defy the gloomy picture in other parts of the country.
"You have got the macro uncertainty but there's a huge
demand for property in London from international buyers and from
UK buyers," Berkeley's Managing Director Rob Perrins said in an
interview with Reuters on Friday.
The company, known for its savvy London land purchases, said
it was confident of its ability to meet its targets, buoyed by a
pipeline of forward sales that grew 15.2 percent in the six
months to Oct. 31.
"We are buying more London-focused sites. The international
demand in London, London being a world-city, it is a growth
model. We foresee that continuing," he said, adding that the
company was upping its exposure to London relative to the rest
of its south eastern England portfolio.
Elsewhere in Britain, the housing market continues to tread
water as public spending cuts and rising unemployment dent
confidence.
British house prices edged up in November, beating
expectations despite a weak economy, but activity remains
subdued and prices are likely to dip in the next 12 months,
mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.
Berkeley said underlying profit leapt 30 percent to 76.4
million pounds ($119.8 million) in the first six months of its
financial year, compared with the same period in 2010, after the
number of homes it sold rose 21 percent. The average selling
price was £254,000.
Shares in the company were up 4.8 percent to 1,328 pence at
1135 GMT having earlier hit their highest level for over four
years.
"The strong increase in operating profit combines with 7
percent further growth in the landbank gross margin to give
confidence that the company will achieve its accelerated
timetable and deliver a doubling of the full year 2010 earnings
in the full year 2013," Evolution analyst Mike Bessell said.
Berkeley also said its first-half pretax profit soared 64
percent after it was boosted by a one-off disposal of a stake in
a student accommodation project in Clapham Junction.
The company gave an upbeat view of its ability to deliver a
new dividend strategy announced in June, under which it plans to
return 1.7 billion pounds in cash to shareholders over the next
10 years.
It added, however, that the first pay-out was unlikely to
come earlier than the 2015 target due to ongoing investment in
new projects.