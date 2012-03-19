* Says trading performance was strong in Nov-Feb
* Sees pretax profit of 220 mln stg by April 2013
* Expects land bank to be worth 3 bln stg by April 2015
March 19 Berkeley Group Holdings said
despite wider economic challenges, trading was strong between
November and February helped by continued demand for residential
property in London and the South East.
Forward sales stood over 1 billion pounds ($1.58
billion)compared with 850 million pounds at the end of August.
Berkeley also said it was on course to increase its pretax
profit to 220 million pounds by April 30, 2013, two years
earlier than originally planned.
The firm, which sells largely to buy-to-let investors and
overseas buyers, said London's appeal as a world city was
underpinning sales to international buyers.
Constrained supply of higher-value houses in South East UK
had also helped the firm value its houses at a higher premium.
The company, whose rivals include Persimmon and
Redrow said it acquired 7 sites between November and
February for 80 million pounds.
Berkeley said the value of its land bank would increase to
about 3 billion pounds by 2015. It expected gross margin
potential in its land bank to exceed 2.5 billion pounds at the
end of the current fiscal year, well ahead of its estimates.
Shares of the Surrey, Britain-based company were trading up
4 pence at 1398 pence at 0821 GMT on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange.