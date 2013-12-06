* Forecasts year profits will be at top end of market
expectations
* Accelerates dividend payout of 90 pence/shr
* Shares up as much as 10.9 percent at all-time high
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Dec 6 British housebuilder Berkeley
said its full-year earnings could rise towards the top
end of expectations and accelerated a dividend payout to
shareholders, sending its share price to an all-time high.
The London-focused developer said its Tower, One St George
Wharf scheme on the south bank of the River Thames, which hit
headlines in January after a helicopter crashed into a crane on
top of the 185 metre-tall block, was now on track to deliver the
majority of its completions in the second half of the financial
year, which could boost earnings.
It also said it would pay an interim dividend of 90 pence
per share in January 2014, up from the 15 pence paid last time
and ahead of its original timetable, and would maintain a
regular distribution of dividends in the period to September
2015.
"Today's announcement has given a bit more clarity on
short-term payments but the longer dates remain in place," Peel
Hunt analyst Clyde Lewis said.
The company announced plans in 2011 to return 1.7 billion
pounds in cash to shareholders with September 2015 being the
first milestone by when it plans to return 568 million pounds to
shareholders.
Shares in Berkeley were up 7.5 percent at 2451 pence by 1100
GMT, having peaked at 2533 earlier in the session, an all-time
high since the shares were listed in 1985 and making them the
top riser in the FTSE 250 index.
Analysts currently expect the company to post full-year
pretax profits of between 300 and 374 million pounds, on
revenues which on average are forecast to come in at 1.5 billion
pounds ($2.5 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data.
The housebuilder's profits have risen sharply in recent
years thanks to strong demand for its London homes from overseas
buyers as well as local buyers encouraged by government schemes
to help Britons get onto the housing ladder.
Pretax profits for the six months to the end of October rose
19.2 percent to 169.5 million pounds, on a 19.7 percent increase
in revenue to 821 million pounds. Net asset value per share was
up 5.3 percent from six months ago at 1062 pence.
CAPITAL GAINS FOR OVERSEAS INVESTORS
Berkeley, which sells 30 percent of its homes to non-UK
residents, said that it was broadly supportive of the
government's move announced this week to levy capital gains tax
on foreign residential property owners from 2015, but warned
that continual changes to the tax regime could start to deter
such buyers.
Britain last year introduced stamp duty of up to 15 percent
on residential property purchases made through a company which
are worth more than 2 million pounds, a move which Berkeley's
Managing Director Rob Perrins said should be withdrawn.
"Those are unfair taxes and will stifle investment. If they
can get certainty, people are happy to pay tax on a profit and
that's why capital gains tax we're broadly supportive of. But
they get concerned when it changes every six months," Perrins
said.